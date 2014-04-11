NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. investors could benefit
from China's decision to allow cross-market investing between
Shanghai and Hong Kong by buying exchange-traded funds that
access China's mainland A-shares market, Credit Suisse analysts
said in a note on Friday.
The ability of investors to buy stocks from either exchange
more freely may narrow the valuation gap between so-called
A-shares, traded in Shanghai, and so-called H-shares, traded in
Hong Kong, the analysts note, thus allowing investors to profit
from the spread tightening.
A-shares, which have historically traded at a large premium
to H-shares, have recently traded at over a 5 percent discount
to H-shares, they say, and the move by Chinese regulators to
allow freer cross-border trading "could be the catalyst that
brings the share classes back in line - as evidenced by the
spread tightening by 1.7 percent after the announcement." Thus,
investors may profit from getting long exposure to A-shares.
ETFs such as Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management's db
X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund, Van Eck
Global's Market Vectors ChinaAMC A-Share ETF, and
KraneShares' Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF all allow
direct access to China's mainland A-shares market.
Investors can expect more A-shares ETFs in the future from
those three providers, according to company filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that show the ETF
issuers have plans to launch more such funds. China A-shares
ETFs on the horizon include some focusing on more specific
sectors such as consumer staples and consumer discretionary
products, as well as small-cap stocks, which analysts expect to
do well in the long term.
