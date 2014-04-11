(Adds comments from analyst and details on Hang Seng index)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. investors could benefit
from China's decision to allow cross-market investing between
Shanghai and Hong Kong by buying exchange-traded funds that have
access to China's mainland A-shares market, Credit Suisse
analysts said in a note on Friday.
The ability of investors to buy stocks from either exchange
more freely may narrow the valuation gap between so-called
A-shares, traded in Shanghai, and so-called H-shares, traded in
Hong Kong, the analysts wrote, thus allowing investors to profit
from the spread tightening.
"The gap is already starting to close," said senior ETF.com
analyst Dennis Hudachek, pointing to China's Hang Seng China AH
Premium Index, which measures the premium, or discount, of
A-shares to H-shares. The index was last at 96.58, up from 95.37
at the previous day's close and edging closer to 100, which
would mean the shares are trading at no premium or discount.
"It's expected that the premium between A-Shares and
H-Shares is probably going to disappear," Hudachek said, noting
that if there's any kind of a price differential between the
shares, traders will be able to immediately jump in and
arbitrage that difference.
A-shares, which have historically traded at a large premium
to H-shares, have recently traded at over a 5 percent discount
to H-shares, the Credit Suisse analysts say. The move by Chinese
regulators to allow freer cross-border trading "could be the
catalyst that brings the share classes back in line - as
evidenced by the spread tightening by 1.7 percent after the
announcement."
Thus, investors may profit from getting long exposure to
A-shares.
ETFs such as Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management's db
X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund, Van Eck
Global's Market Vectors ChinaAMC A-Share ETF, and
KraneShares' Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF all allow
direct access to China's mainland A-shares market.
Investors can expect more A-shares ETFs in the future from
those three providers, according to company filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that show the ETF
issuers have plans to launch more such funds. China A-shares
ETFs on the horizon include some focusing on more specific
sectors such as consumer staples and consumer discretionary
products, as well as small-cap stocks, which analysts expect to
do well in the long term.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Grant McCool)