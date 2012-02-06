BRUSSELS Feb 6 The European Union is confident Chinese airlines will comply with its law forcing them to pay for carbon emissions on flights in and out of EU airports, a Commission spokesman said on Monday.

China earlier said it was barring its airlines from participating in the EU's carbon scheme.

"The Commission of course remains confident the Chinese airlines will comply with our legislation when they are operating through EU airports," Isaac Valero-Ladron, EU spokesman for climate action, told a regular briefing.

He added that the Chinese airlines had already taken steps to comply with the scheme and had applied for free carbon allowances to which they are entitled. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)