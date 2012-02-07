(Recasts lead, adds quote)
BEIJING Feb 7 China threatened on Tuesday
to take unspecified measures to defend itself against a European
Union airline emissions fee scheme, a day after China banned its
airlines from joining the program without its permission.
The comments come less than a week before Chinese and EU
leaders hold a summit in Beijing, with the EU looking to China
to dip into its huge foreign exchange reserves to help the
eurozone tackle a debt buildup that threatens its economic
stability.
The tussle over the emissions scheme, which levies charges
for carbon emissions from flights in and out of Europe, has also
drawn ire from other countries, including the United States and
India. Foreign governments argue the EU is exceeding its legal
jurisdiction by calculating the carbon cost over the whole
flight, not just Europe.
The European Commission says the scheme is needed to tackle
growing aviation emissions as part of a global fight against
climate change. But the dispute has become a trade row at
serious risk of escalation.
"China will consider taking necessary steps in accordance
with the way things develop to protect the rights of our
nationals and our companies," Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu
Weimin said.
"We hope that the EU ... can pay attention to China's
concerns and take a practical and constructive attitude to
increase communication and coordination with all sides to find
an appropriate solution that all sides can accept," Liu told
reporters at a regular news briefing.
"China has already used multilateral and bilateral forums to
express its opposition," he said.
China's State Council, or cabinet, said on Monday that all
domestic airlines were banned from taking part in the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) unless given government approval.
A group of 26 countries vehemently opposed to the EU's
aviation emissions trading scheme will meet in Moscow on Feb. 21
to discuss a plan of action, EU and Indian sources told Reuters
on Monday.
China was an early opponent of the EU legislation, which
took effect from Jan. 1. No airline will face a bill until next
year, after this year's carbon emissions have been calculated.
Initially airlines will be handed allowances to cover some 85
percent of their emissions. Each allowance represents a tonne of
carbon pollution.
Under the scheme, airlines that do not comply may face
European fines of 100 euros ($130) for each tonne of carbon
dioxide emitted for which they have not surrendered allowances.
In the case of persistent offenders, the EU has the right to ban
airlines from its airports.
The European Union's executive body has said talks were
ongoing with various nations to try to settle disagreements and
that it was confident the scheme, which is a mainstay of its
efforts to tackle climate change, would survive.
The China Air Transport Association (CATA), which last year
urged China's airlines to refuse to take part, said the scheme
would cost 800 million yuan ($123 million) in the first year and
more than triple that by 2020.
On Monday, the EU's Ambassador to China, Markus Ederer, said
at current jet fuel prices, the per-ticket cost increase from
the scheme on a one-way Beijing-Brussels trip would amount to
about 17 yuan ($2.70).
