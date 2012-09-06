By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, Sept 6
BEIJING, Sept 6 A once-in-a-decade leadership
change in Beijing offers a chance to make much needed market
access reforms, a European business lobby said on Thursday,
warning that China's failure to do so could put at risk
sustained growth of its state-led economy.
China will hold its Party Congress this autumn to usher in a
new generation of leaders as President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen
Jiabao prepare to step aside.
But without addressing "massive asymmetry" in market
conditions for foreign and Chinese companies, the European Union
Chamber of Commerce in China said the country's new leaders
could have a harder time overcoming a host of ills, from
diminishing cheap labour to the global economic crisis.
In the launch of its annual position paper, the European
Chamber offered a familiar list of gripes from European
companies -- including poor access to China's massive government
procurement market and weak intellectual property protection --
but emphasised that the stakes of ignoring reforms are rising.
"We believe that there is a higher sense of urgency. And the
main reason for that is the global economic climate, and the
fact that China's exporters are under pressure," European
Chamber Secretary General Dirk Moens told Reuters.
China's trade partners watched in both awe and dismay as the
country's state-led economic model fuelled decades of breakneck
growth, while hobbling foreign firms looking to compete for
state financing and enter strategic industries.
But, China is struggling against a slowing economy. Growth
of 7.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter was the
slowest in more than three years.
Investors are nervously eyeing China's domestic policy mix
as external demand for the country's factory goods sinks with
its biggest customer, the European Union, mired in sovereign
debt and recession risks.
The European Chamber, which represents 1, 7 00 members, many
from the 27 EU countries, said fulfilling promises to open
previously closed markets to foreign competition can increase
innovation and spur another wave of growth.
"The point is that if China goes to the new model, there is
much untapped potential that it can use," Moens said.
MARKETS "OUT OF BOUNDS"
Despite Europe's open market, China's public procurement
market still is "largely out of bounds" for foreign companies,
the European Chamber paper said.
A 2011 report by the Chamber said China's annual market for
bids on public projects accounts for about 20 percent of the
country's GDP, more than $1 trillion in projects, most at
inaccessible local and regional government levels.
EU companies also have been frustrated by what they call
"raw deals", having to form joint ventures with Chinese
companies and offer technology licensing in return for market
access.
The European Chamber welcomed the Chinese government's
efforts to allow foreign firms greater leeway to comment on
regulations, but noted that new laws are often linked to the
demands of state-owned corporations and interest groups.
"If the regulatory system is intertwined in this way, it is
impossible to get rid of the state-led model," European Chamber
President Davide Cucino said.
The EU has stepped up its fight against what it sees as
China's unfair trade practices, challenging Chinese subsidies
and looking into complaints of cheap credit to Chinese firms.
The European Commission said on Thursday it will investigate
suspected dumping of solar panels by Chinese producers, drawing
a warning from China that restrictions on its solar exports
would hurt the global clean energy sector.
"The way that China goes about changes is feeling the stones
to cross the river," Secretary General Moens said, citing a
saying made famous by the country's market economy reformist
Deng Xiaoping.
"But there are a lot of changes needed. I think China needs
to start jumping a few stones," he said.