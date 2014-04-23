By Stian Reklev
BEIJING, April 23 China could set a new pace for
slow-moving international climate talks by bringing its domestic
commitment to fight global warming on to the world stage, the
EU's top climate change official said on Wednesday.
EU Climate Change Commissioner Connie Hedegaard is visiting
China this week for two-way talks ahead of a June U.N. meeting
in Bonn where negotiators from more than 190 nations will
continue efforts to agree a new international climate treaty.
Hedegaard said she was impressed by the action China, the
world's biggest emitting nation, takes domestically to cut
climate-changing emissions, but urged Beijing to take the same
approach in U.N. talks.
"I would hope that this domestic strong focus can be
translated into a strong position internationally, because that
would be a game changer in the international talks," Hedegaard
told Reuters in an interview.
By 2020, China has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas
emissions per unit of GDP by 40 to 45 percent from 2005 levels.
In efforts to meet the target, it has launched six domestic
carbon trading markets and ploughed billions of dollars into
renewable and nuclear energy, and energy efficiency projects.
But Beijing is reluctant to make its ambitions
internationally binding. Other major emitters such as the United
States, Japan and Canada say they will not accept binding
targets unless China does so.
Last month China demanded that all developed nations
immediately raise their emission targets far above current
levels, "without any conditionality", in a paper submitted to
the U.N. climate change secretariat.
Nations must step up efforts to cut greenhouse gas
emissions, or risk ever more heatwaves, floods, droughts and
rising sea levels, hundreds of scientists in the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said this
month.
Negotiators have given themselves until a meeting in Paris
in December 2015 to agree a new global treaty, but talks have
been troubled by a sharp divide between rich and poor nations
for over a decade.
"It is an open question whether the world is ready to sign
up to something that is adequate in Paris next year," Hedegaard
said, adding that she was concerned about the inability of
overcoming differences between rich and poor nations.
"That will not bring the world as far as we need to go," she
said.
Developing nations say rich countries have the main
responsibility to cut emissions because they caused the climate
change crisis by industrialising well over a century ago, and
have no right to deny the poor the living standards they enjoy.
Developed countries say poor nations must bear some of the
burden of reducing emissions because the global total would keep
rising despite measures by rich nations, due to rapid and often
fossil-fuelled growth in major economies such as China, India,
Brazil and South Africa.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)