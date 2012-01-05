BEIJING Jan 5 China voiced its deep
concern and opposition on Thursday to a European Union plan to
counter airline emissions and called for talks to resolve the
issue a day after China's major airlines refused to pay any
carbon costs under the new law.
From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports fall under the
EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and could be forced to pay
fines of 100 euros ($128) for each tonne of carbon dioxide
emitted for which airlines have not surrendered carbon
allowances.
"China opposes the European Union's unilateral legislation.
China has expressed to the EU our deep concern and opposition
many times on a bilateral level," Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said.
"We hope the EU can take careful precautions with a cautious
and practical attitude, and regarding those aspects involving
China, appropriately discuss and handle this matter," Hong told
reporters during a regular briefing.
The scheme was launched in 2005 as one of the pillars of
Europe's efforts to combat climate change, and if airlines
persistently flout the law the EU has the option of banning the
operator.
Following a December ruling from Europe's highest court that
inclusion of airlines in the ETS was valid, China's official
Xinhua news agency warned of a trade war.
Spokesman Hong said that other countries had taken an
equally negative view of the legislation.
The United States has warned of possible retaliation, while
a draft law in the U.S. Congress proposes to make it illegal to
comply with the EU legislation.
"ENORMOUS PRESSURE"
Cai Haibo, deputy secretary-general of the China Air
Transport Association (CATA), told Reuters on Wednesday that
China would not cooperate with the EU on the scheme.
"If governments like the U.S., China and Russia, can launch
strong and forceful retaliatory measures, this will form
enormous pressure we hope could make the EU to turn its head,"
he said.
CATA represents the country's four major airlines:
flag-carrier Air China Ltd , China Southern
Airlines , China Eastern Airlines
and Hainan Airlines.
The association estimates the scheme will cost Chinese
airlines 800 million yuan ($123 million) in the first year and
more than triple that by 2020.
Cai said Chinese airlines would consider legal action
against the EU in response to any charges for carbon emissions.
The European Commission has assessed the impact on air fares
at 2 to 12 euros per passenger. For airlines, the cost is
gradual as 85 percent of carbon allowances are handed out for
free this year and bills would be due only next year after
emissions are calculated.
Kelvin Lau, a Hong Kong-based airlines analyst at Daiwa
Securities, said if Chinese airlines refused to pay the ETS
charges it would have little immediate impact, but that
ultimately the EU would not allow China to just walk away.
"It is still in a negotiation phase and maybe it's just a
political gesture for Chinese airlines to say they won't pay --
showing that China strongly opposes the rule," Lau said.
"But it may not work as this is a law with legislative power
and the EU would not easily let go," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing and Alison Leung in
Hong Kong; Editing by Robert Birsel)