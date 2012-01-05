* EU has said open to talks, but stands by its law
* Willing to accept "equivalent measures"
By Michael Martina and Alison Leung
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 5 China reiterated
its opposition on Thursday to a European Union plan to limit
airline carbon dioxide emissions and called for talks to resolve
the issue a day after its major airlines refused to pay any
carbon costs under the new law.
From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports have been
brought into the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), alongside
EU utilities and heavy industry.
Any airlines that do not comply face fines of 100 euros
($128) for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for which they
have not surrendered allowances. In the case of persistent
offenders, the EU has the right to ban airlines from its
airports.
"China opposes the European Union's unilateral legislation.
China has expressed to the EU our deep concern and opposition
many times on a bilateral level," Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said.
"We hope the EU can take careful precautions with a cautious
and practical attitude, and regarding those aspects involving
China, appropriately discuss and handle this matter," Hong told
reporters during a regular briefing.
The EU's carbon trading scheme was launched in 2005 as one
of the pillars of Europe's efforts to combat climate change.
Following a December ruling from Europe's highest court that
inclusion of airlines in the ETS was valid, China's official
Xinhua news agency warned of a trade war.
Spokesman Hong said other countries had taken an equally
negative view.
The United States has also raised the prospect of
retaliation, while a draft law in the U.S. Congress proposes to
make it illegal to comply with the EU law.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has repeatedly said
she is open to talks with other nations and that the EU law
provides for "equivalent measures". Those could be other forms
of carbon reduction, rather than the purchase of permits under
the EU scheme.
"It has to be something similar," Isaac Valero-Ladron, EU
spokesman for climate action, told reporters in Brussels on
Thursday. "It's a measure which a country feels most comfortable
with."
But he insisted the EU would stand by its legislation, which
it adopted after more than a decade of debate at the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization failed to deliver a
global solution to aviation emissions.
"We're not modifying our law and we're not backing down,"
Valero-Ladron said. "We're confident the companies will comply.
The penalties for non-compliance are much higher (than
complying)."
"ENORMOUS PRESSURE"
Cai Haibo, deputy secretary-general of the China Air
Transport Association (CATA), told Reuters on Wednesday China
would not cooperate with the EU on the scheme.
"If governments like the U.S., China and Russia can launch
strong and forceful retaliatory measures, this will form
enormous pressure we hope could make the EU turn its head," he
said.
CATA represents the country's four major airlines:
flag-carrier Air China Ltd , China Southern
Airlines , China Eastern Airlines
and Hainan Airlines.
The association estimates the scheme will cost Chinese
airlines 800 million yuan ($123 million) in the first year and
more than triple that by 2020.
The European Commission has assessed the impact on air fares
at 2 to 12 euros per passenger. For airlines, the cost is
gradual as 85 percent of carbon allowances are handed out for
free this year and bills would be due only next year after
emissions are calculated.
Kelvin Lau, a Hong Kong-based airlines analyst at Daiwa
Securities, said the Chinese airlines statement could be a
tactic but that it might not succeed.
"It is still in a negotiation phase, and maybe it's just a
political gesture for Chinese airlines to say they won't pay --
showing that China strongly opposes the rule," Lau said. "But it
may not work as this is a law with legislative power and the EU
would not easily let go."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Editing by
Robert Birsel and Jane Baird)