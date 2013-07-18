By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, July 18 China has asked the European
Union to help it tackle some of its most severe pollution
problems, the EU's environment commissioner said on Thursday,
underscoring Beijing's concerns about addressing a key source of
social discontent.
The European Union and China, the world's biggest carbon
dioxide emitter, have frequently clashed over climate policy.
But both sides recently agreed to cooperate, striking a deal
last September to cut greenhouse gases through projects
including the development of Chinese emissions trading schemes.
Janez Potocnik, the EU Commissioner for the Environment,
told Reuters in an interview that China had asked the European
Union for help in tackling pollution related to heavy metals and
water and waste treatment.
"That's one of the projects through which we try to help
China to address and solve some of the problems, which they have
identified as the core problems we are focusing on at home,"
Potocnik said during a two-day visit to promote green economic
growth.
"We are focusing on three areas, one will be pollution with
the heavy metals, one is water pollution, and one is waste
treatment."
Potocnik, also accompanied by more than 50 European and
national industry associations and companies, said the EU was
investing about 10 million euros ($13 million) in this scheme,
known as the EU China Environmental Sustainability Project, to
be launched on Friday.
China's leaders, he said, now recognised the seriousness of
pollution issues. A blanket of smog over a string of northern
cities in January generated widespread public anger as did the
discovery of the rotting corpses of thousands of pigs in March
in a river that supplies Shanghai's water.
ADDRESSING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
"If you're following the statements of political leaders,
obviously they are recognising that this is becoming a serious
issue," Potonik said. "They are also addressing it more
thoroughly with their political actions."
But the issue, he said, was complex and could not be
addressed "with a simple, single and short-term activity.
"We are ready to help either from the point of view of
sharing our experiences, be it from the legislative point of
view or also the point of view on how to best address those
issues."
Some companies in the delegation, he said, "are very
successful in dealing with (remedying) air pollution. So we
think we can bring some of our knowledge...in the business
sector, in the industry sector, and try to help addressing the
problems here."
Social unrest over environmental complaints is becoming
common across China, to the government's alarm. Authorities have
tried to assuage public anger with measures that included
empowering courts to mete out the death penalty in serious
pollution cases.
But results have been mixed. Enforcement has been a problem
at the local level, where governments often rely on tax receipts
from polluting industries under their jurisdiction.
Potonik said monitoring and enforcement were critical.
"Because without proper monitoring and enforcement,
everything you put on paper will not deliver," he said. "These
are basically the most important things that I would also
recommend to the Chinese colleagues."
