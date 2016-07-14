March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
HONG KONG The European Union is expecting increased investment from China in infrastructure projects, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday.
Jyrki Katainen, EU Commission vice-president for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness, speaking at an event in Hong Kong, also said told reporters he was seeking discussions with China on how to tackle overcapacity.
Katainen was in Hong Kong after attending a two-day China-EU summit.
(Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.