BEIJING Jan 17 Chinese officials expressed confidence in Europe as its leaders struggle to resolve the region's debt crisis, European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Michel Barnier said on Wednesday during a visit to Beijing.

Barnier, a former French foreign minister, was visiting China to meet with officials about financial services and procurement-related issues. The EU is China's largest trading partner.

"The Chinese officials I met expressed confidence in Europe in general and in the euro zone in particular," Barnier said after meeting with Chinese officials including leading finance and banking regulatory officials.

"I told them that their confidence is justified by our determination and by the decisions we are taking to exit from this crisis, to better organise the European economy, reduce our debt and relaunch the domestic market."

He also said he was pleased with the reception European companies receive when investing in China.

"It's in our interest to have a reciprocal dialogue and to coordinate on European investment, so I'm very attentive to the welcome European enterprises receive in China," Barnier said.

He said in a speech in Hong Kong on Monday that the debt crisis facing Europe will not lead to the collapse of the European currency.

"The euro is here to stay," Barnier said. "It is used daily by people and businesses all over the globe. And despite the difficulties, it remains strong." (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)