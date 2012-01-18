BEIJING Jan 17 Chinese officials
expressed confidence in Europe as its leaders struggle to
resolve the region's debt crisis, European Commissioner for
Internal Market and Services Michel Barnier said on Wednesday
during a visit to Beijing.
Barnier, a former French foreign minister, was visiting
China to meet with officials about financial services and
procurement-related issues. The EU is China's largest trading
partner.
"The Chinese officials I met expressed confidence in Europe
in general and in the euro zone in particular," Barnier said
after meeting with Chinese officials including leading finance
and banking regulatory officials.
"I told them that their confidence is justified by our
determination and by the decisions we are taking to exit from
this crisis, to better organise the European economy, reduce our
debt and relaunch the domestic market."
He also said he was pleased with the reception European
companies receive when investing in China.
"It's in our interest to have a reciprocal dialogue and to
coordinate on European investment, so I'm very attentive to the
welcome European enterprises receive in China," Barnier said.
He said in a speech in Hong Kong on Monday that the debt
crisis facing Europe will not lead to the collapse of the
European currency.
"The euro is here to stay," Barnier said. "It is used daily
by people and businesses all over the globe. And despite the
difficulties, it remains strong."
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)