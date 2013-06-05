BEIJING, June 5 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Wednesday it had begun an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe
in European Union wine after the EU said it would impose duties
on imports of Chinese solar panels.
China is "resolutely opposed" to the EU's duties, and hopes
Europe shows sincerity and flexibility so that both sides can
find a resolution through talks, the ministry said in a
statement on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
"The Chinese government has already begun the process of an
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into EU wines," it added.
The European Union will impose duties on imports of Chinese
solar panels from Thursday, but announced a dramatically reduced
initial rate after pressure from some large member states in the
hope of reaching a negotiated settlement with Beijing.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Xiaoyi Shao)