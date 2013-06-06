BEIJING, June 6 China still has plenty more
cards to play in an increasingly ugly trade dispute with the
European Union, the official People's Daily newspaper said on
Thursday, accusing Europe of not realising that its global power
was waning.
The EU will impose duties on imports of Chinese solar panels
from this week, a move that infuriated Beijing despite European
attempts to soften the blow with a reduced rate. China in
response announced on Wednesday its own anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy probe into imports of wine from the EU.
Both sides say they still want to resolve the row through
talks.
However, the People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's
official mouthpiece, said in a commentary that Beijing could
take yet more measures against the EU.
"We have set the table for talks, (yet) there are still
plenty of cards we can play," the newspaper wrote. "China does
not want a trade war, but trade protectionism cannot but bring
about a counter-attack."
A declining Europe needs to understand it can no longer laud
it over other countries, the paper added.
"Times change and power rises and falls. Still this has not
changed the deep-rooted, haughty attitudes of certain
Europeans," it wrote.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht intentionally "stirred
up trouble" in pushing through the duties on Chinese solar
panels despite objections from many EU states, the daily said.
"This is not normal," it added.
The article was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng",
meaning "Voice of China", a name used to give the newspaper's
views on foreign affairs.
The EU duties will deal a blow to Chinese solar companies
such as Trina Solar Ltd, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd.
and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and
can be expected to drive up the price of their panels in Europe.
China appears to have chosen to target EU wines in more of a
symbolic move than if it had targetted industrial exports such
as Airbus aircraft, made by Toulouse-based European aerospace
group EADS.
EU wine exports to China excluding Hong Kong, which EU
officials say are not covered by the announcement, reached 257.3
million litres in 2012 for a value of nearly $1 billion. More
than half - 139.5 million litres - came from France.
Diageo and Pernod are among the suppliers.