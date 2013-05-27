BRUSSELS May 27 A majority of EU governments oppose the European Commission's plans to levy prohibitive duties on solar panel imports from China, a survey of member states by Reuters showed on Monday.

The European Commission is set to put duties averaging 47 percent in place from June 6, but the sanctions are provisional and EU trade chief Karel De Gucht is seeking a negotiated solution with the Chinese government.

Germany and at least 13 more of the EU's 27 nations oppose the measures, representatives of those countries told Reuters.