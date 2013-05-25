SHANGHAI May 25 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
criticised the European Union over its plans to investigate
alleged anti-competitive behaviour by Chinese mobile telecom
equipment makers and to impose punitive import duties on solar
panels from China, state media reported.
The official Xinhua news agency reported late on Friday that
Li had told business leaders in Switzerland such measures would
"harm others without benefiting oneself".
Li is the most senior Chinese official to comment on the
troublesome issue so far.
The European Union is considering whether to impose punitive
import duties on solar panels from China after the United States
levied its own duties last year - a move fiercely opposed by
Beijing.
European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said this month
he and fellow commissioners had agreed in principle to open an
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy case against China, but would
first seek to negotiate a solution with Chinese authorities.
China has threatened to retaliate if the EU pushes ahead
with the investigation.
China hopes the EU will think about overall economic and
trade relations between them and uphold the principles of free
trade when handling the two cases, Xinhua quoted Li as saying.
The EU is China's most important trading partner, while for
the EU China is second only to the United States. Chinese export
of goods to the 27-member bloc totalled 290 billion euros
($374.98 billion) last year, with 144 billion euros going the
other way.
($1 = 0.7734 euros)
