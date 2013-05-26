* China denies EU allegations
* EU to make formal duty decision in early June
* China could also decide on retaliatory duties
BEIJING, May 26 China will hold informal talks
with the European Commission on Monday to try to defuse a trade
row over solar panels and wireless equipment.
The European Union accuses China of pricing its solar panels
and mobile telecom devices too cheaply and "dumping" them in
Europe to corner the market. It plans to impose duties on
Chinese panel makers .
China denies the allegations and Premier Li Keqiang, who is
touring Europe this week said the EU plans would "harm others
without benefiting oneself".
China's Vice Commerce minister Zhong Shan will meet EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht in Brussels on Monday, China's
Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday. An EU spokesman confirmed
the talks, but stressed they were informal.
Trade disputes between China and Europe have multiplied as
commercial ties have deepened. Eighteen of 31 trade
investigations conducted by the European Union involves China.
The fall-out over solar panels, which came to a head this
month when the European Commission announced plans to impose
import duties averaging 47 percent on Chinese panel makers, is
the largest to date.
The duties are expected to become EU law in early June.
Formal discussions between China and the European Union towards
reaching a negotiated settlement can only begin after that, the
Commission spokesman said.
Duties would affect 21 billion euros ($26.9 billion) worth
of Chinese solar panels sold in Europe - sales that account for
60 percent of China's total solar panel exports and 7 percent of
the country's total exports to the European Union
.
Both sides have negotiated in the past but with no success
. Beijing has condemned the proposed EU duties
and urged dialogue while tacitly threatening retaliation
.
This is not the first time Chinese solar panel makers have
clashed with foreign regulations. The United States imposed
five-year duties as high as 36 percent on China solar products
in November.
China's manufacturers are also battling a glut in capacity
and falling demand.
Beijing is set to decide in June whether it wishes to levy
its own duties on European, U.S. and South Korean imports of
solar-grade poly silicon, a raw material used in making solar
panels.
