By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, June 21
BEIJING, June 21 The European Union's top trade
official said on Friday that any agreement with China over a
solar panel dispute would also help resolve a Chinese probe into
EU wine exports.
Infuriated by the European Commission's decision this month
to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels, China
responded by announcing an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
investigation of European wines.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht, following talks with
China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng in Beijing, said his
understanding of China's wine probe was that it had "nothing to
do with dumping".
"If we aspire to an agreement on the solar panel case, we
should also do away with actions that are linked to the solar
panel case," De Gucht told reporters when asked about the wine
investigation.
De Gucht said European officials met their Chinese
counterparts in Beijing on Thursday and Friday to push for a
resolution to the solar dispute before the full duties kick in
on August 6.
By levying punitive tariffs at 11.8 percent for two months,
instead of an earlier plan for an immediate levy averaging 47
percent, De Gucht had left a window for Brussels and Beijing to
negotiate.
In a joint statement with De Gucht earlier on Friday, Gao
said both sides had repeated their desire to resolve the solar
panel case by agreeing on a floor price for Chinese products.
But neither official offered details on pricing negotiations.
"The two sides' consultations and negotiations are positive
and constructive. We hope that in the upcoming talks both sides
will adopt a practical and flexible approach," Gao said.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, accuses
China of dumping billions of euros of solar panels in Europe at
below production cost.
It imposed punitive tariffs on China's imports on June 6,
despite the majority of EU member states opposing the move,
partly out of fear of retaliation.
Trade disputes between China and Europe have multiplied as
commercial ties have grown.
The European Union is China's most important trading
partner, while for the EU, China is second only to the United
States. Chinese exports of goods to the 27-member bloc totalled
290 billion euros ($376 billion) last year, with 144 billion
euros going the other way.
China's newly well-to-do, whose ranks are growing as fast as
the economy, have a seemingly unquenchable thirst for European
wines, especially those from France, which make up more than
half the total. China is now the biggest importer of Bordeaux
wines, whose consumption soared 110 percent in 2011 alone.
EU officials have said there is no dumping or subsidy of
European wine exports to China and that EU authorities would
defend their producers.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)