By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, April 30
BEIJING, April 30 China imposed anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on imports of polysilicon from the European
Union, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday, the latest move
in a long-standing dispute over solar materials.
Solar panels were at the centre of a trade row last year
after the European Union decided to impose anti-dumping duties
on panels made in China.
Polysilicon is a raw material used in the manufacture of
solar panels.
The ministry had extended its investigation into European
polysilicon by six months late last year, citing "complicated
circumstances", but imposed duties on South Korean and the U.S.
polysilicon in January to protect its domestic solar producers.
Beginning on May 1 and lasting two years, anti-dumping
duties of 42 percent will apply to German, Italian and Spanish
companies, including Schmid Group, Joint Solar Silicon, MEMC
Electronic Materials SpA and Siliken Spain, the ministry said in
a statement on its website. The companies would also be subject
to 1.2 percent anti-subsidy duties, it said.
The ministry said it has spared one company, Wacker Chemie
AG, from duties because of the firm's "price commitments".
"If there is a violation of this price commitment or other
termination of the price commitment, then anti-dumping duties
will be levied according to the final ruling," the ministry
said.
Relations between China and the European Union had soured
over the solar industry disputes. They have also been involved
in disputes involving other industries, including wine.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, had
accused China of dumping billions of euros worth of solar panels
in Europe below production costs.
It had planned to impose heavy tariffs on Chinese solar
panels but a majority of EU governments - led by Germany and
wary of offending China and losing business - opposed the plan
and sealed a compromise deal in July.
Despite the resolution of that solar panels dispute, China
pressed ahead with its investigation into European wine exports,
saying it was a separate issue despite European expectations
that the inquiry would also be dropped.
China and the EU reached a deal in the wine case days before
China's President Xi Jinping travelled to Europe in March, but
trade woes between the two, from the solar industry to telecoms,
persist.
Reuters reported in April that the EU has cleared the
imposition of hefty duties on Chinese imports of glass used in
solar panels, saying it gets illegal subsidies and is sold at
unfairly low prices that threaten European manufacturers.
A majority of the EU's 28 members backed the proposed
duties, ranging from 17.1 percent to 42.1 percent, according to
EU sources.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)