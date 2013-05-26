* Germany to do all it can to prevent trade row escalating
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, May 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday called for an end to a
trade row between Europe and China over solar panels and
wireless equipment, telling a joint news conference they were
both for free trade.
The European Union accuses China of pricing its solar panels
and mobile telecom devices too cheaply and "dumping" them in
Europe to corner the market. It plans to impose duties on
Chinese panel makers.
China denies the allegations.
Merkel said Germany would do everything it could to prevent
the trade dispute from escalating to the point where the
European Commission imposed import duties on Chinese panel
makers.
"Germany will do what it can so that there are no permanent
import duties and we'll try to clear things up as quickly as
possible," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with Li in
Berlin. "We don't believe that this will help us so we want to
use the next six months intensively."
The European Union is considering whether to impose punitive
import duties on solar panels from China after the United States
levied its own duties last year - a move opposed by Beijing.
China has threatened to retaliate if the EU pushes ahead
with the investigation.
Li, standing next to Merkel at the briefing that followed
the signing of a range of business agreements, said a trade
dispute between the EU and China would harm both sides and
benefit neither.
He said China was interested in both a two-way dialogue and
consultation on how to resolve the issue.
"We don't agree with this decision and emphatically reject
it," Li said, adding the step was "especially dubious" because
the global economic recovery was still in fragile shape.
"It not only endangers jobs in Germany. It will also
endanger the development of the sector in Europe. That will harm
the interests of the European consumers and Europe's industry."
European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said earlier this
month he and fellow commissioners agreed in principle to open an
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy case against China, but would
first seek to negotiate a solution with Chinese authorities.
Merkel told the news conference that it was a "somewhat
complicated situation" because the Commission has the authority
to launch a procedure on its own. She said she believed a trade
dispute could still be prevented with dialogue.
"Germany will do all it can so that this won't lead to
import tariffs," she said. "That's not something we believe in."
The EU is China's most important trading partner, while for
the EU, China is second only to the United States. Chinese
exports to the 27-member bloc totalled 290 billion euros ($375
billion) last year, with 144 billion euros going the other way.
Earlier on Sunday, China announced it would hold informal
talks with the European Commission on Monday to try to defuse
the row over solar panels and wireless equipment.
Trade disputes between China and Europe have multiplied as
commercial ties have deepened. Eighteen of 31 trade
investigations conducted by the European Union involves China.
