* Follows EU solar panel dumping duties
* Chinese will investigate alleged EU subsidies to wine
* China's wine industry says EU wines are sold below cost
BEIJING, July 1 China formally began an
investigation on Monday into whether Europe is selling wine in
China below cost, a response to escalating trade tensions with
the European Union.
The Chinese government said it would seek to determine if EU
producers benefited from unfair subsidies following a complaint
from its own wine producers.
EU officials have said China is only targeting the EU wine
industry in retaliation for a dispute with the European Union
over cheap Chinese solar panels.
A European Commission spokesman said he was disappointed to
learn of China's latest action and that the Commission, the EU
executive, would examine whether it was consistent with World
Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
WTO rules prevent members from levelling tit-for-tat
sanctions, instead requiring proof assembled via thorough
investigation that a country's industry has suffered damage
before any duties can be imposed.
In its announcement on Monday, China's Commerce Ministry
said its inquiry, expected to last at least a year, would meet
the relevant WTO rules.
"The Ministry of Commerce will follow the principles of
openness, fairness and transparency, fully respect all parties'
legal rights, and make a fair ruling based on objective fact and
the relevant laws and regulations," it said.
The European Union accuses Chinese manufacturers of dumping
billions of euros' worth of solar panels in Europe at
below-production cost.
It levied punitive tariffs on Chinese solar panels in June
and has warned the duties will rise further unless a negotiated
solution is reached by early August.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht, in China last month
for talks, said he hoped any agreement on solar panels would
help to resolve the wine dispute. EU officials deny the dumping
of wine in China or subsidising exports.
The European Union is China's most important trading
partner, while for the European Union, China is second only to
the United States.
Chinese exports of goods to the bloc totalled 290 billion
euros ($377 billion) last year, with 144 billion euros going the
other way.
Wine sales are only a small fraction of overall EU exports,
but China's rapidly expanding middle classes have a growing
thirst for European wines, especially those from France.
China has become the biggest importer of Bordeaux wines,
whose consumption rose by 110 percent in 2011 alone.
