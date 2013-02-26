BRIEF-Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB
* Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB; Mead Johnson Nutrition board announces dividend
BRUSSELS Feb 26 China must immediately lift its import duties on EU X-ray security scanners because the World Trade Organisation has ruled they are illegal, the EU's trade chief said on Tuesday.
"I expect China to remove the measures immediately," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement following the WTO ruling in Geneva. "I will not accept tit-for-tat retaliation against European companies through the misuse of trade defence instruments," he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Mead Johnson stockholders approve acquisition by RB; Mead Johnson Nutrition board announces dividend
OTTAWA, May 31 Canada on Wednesday greeted reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward withdrawal from a pact on climate change by saying it would "keep marching on" with the rest of the world to combat global warming.