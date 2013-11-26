BRIEF-S&P says European Central Bank ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
(Corrects reference to Chinese premier Li in second paragraph)
BUCHAREST Nov 25 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on a visit to Romania, said on Monday he would like to see a strong euro currency.
"I think cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe is in favour of the European integration process and we wish to see a prosperous, united and developed Europe, and also to see a strong euro currency," Li told a news briefing after meeting Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.
The three-day trip will be Li Keqiang's first visit to a Central and Eastern European country as premier. He is also the first Chinese premier to visit Bucharest in two decades. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)