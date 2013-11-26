(Corrects reference to Chinese premier Li in second paragraph)

BUCHAREST Nov 25 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on a visit to Romania, said on Monday he would like to see a strong euro currency.

"I think cooperation between China and Central and Eastern Europe is in favour of the European integration process and we wish to see a prosperous, united and developed Europe, and also to see a strong euro currency," Li told a news briefing after meeting Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

The three-day trip will be Li Keqiang's first visit to a Central and Eastern European country as premier. He is also the first Chinese premier to visit Bucharest in two decades. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Toby Chopra)