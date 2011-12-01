BEIJING China sees progress in solving the euro zone debt crisis but warns against challenges facing the world due to weakness in Europe and the United States, a Chinese vice finance minister said on Thursday.

Zhu Guangyao, China's sherpa for the G20 talks, also said China hoped to see more progress at a summit of European leaders on Dec 9.

Euro zone ministers agreed on Tuesday to ramp up the firepower of their rescue fund, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the International Monetary Fund for more help as a stunning leap in Italy's borrowing costs pushed the region closer to financial disaster.

That marked "positive progress" and showed that policy consensus is building in Europe and translating into detailed actions, Zhu told a forum sponsored by the China Chamber of International Commerce, a trade group of large Chinese exporters and enterprises.

"We hope that the next Europe summit on December9 will achieve further progress," he said, but did not mention whether China would put money into the European Financial Stability Fund to help the euro zone.

France and Germany aim to propose major changes to the way euro zone countries run their public finances next Friday, with much closer fiscal integration and the right to sue those who break EU budget rules in the European Court of Justice.

The European Central Bank, together with the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks, acted jointly on Wednesday to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks.

The emergency move recalled coordinated action to stabilise global markets in the 2008 financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

But Zhu maintained that the global economy could be facing even tougher challenges now.

"The current crisis, to some extent, is more serious and challenging than the international financial crisis following the fall of Lehman Brothers," he said.

"At that time (in 2008), the world economy maintained overall growth and the governments, especially G20 countries, were still able to implement fiscal and monetary stimulus measures," Zhu said. "But now, to be honest, some countries have very difficult fiscal situations, and there is limited room to adjust monetary policies."

Zhu said that stimulating growth was now the world's top economic priority.

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills)