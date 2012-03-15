PARIS, March 15 China has suspended the
purchase of 10 more Airbus long-haul jets, raising the
stakes in a row with the European Union over an airline emission
levy, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The move to delay the purchase of the A330 planes brings to
$14 billion the value of European aircraft caught up in growing
trade tensions over the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme, which is
opposed by China and a group of other trade powers.
China has ordered its airlines not to comply with the EU
scheme which came into force for aviation in January.
Airbus declined to comment.
Earlier this week, Airbus said China had blocked the
purchase of 10 Airbus A380 superjumbos and 35 A330s worth $12
billion. Several people familiar with the deal said the A380s
were earmarked for Hong Kong Airlines, 46-percent owned by HNA
Group, parent of Hainan Airlines.