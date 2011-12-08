BEIJING Dec 8 China remains confident in
the euro and is willing to use a "variety of means" to help the
European Union surmount member states' sovereign debt crises,
said the Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, according to an
official report on Thursday.
Yang's comments appeared before EU leaders hold a two-day
summit on proposals for tighter euro zone integration that
European leaders hope will help defuse the debt crises besetting
the euro zone.
"As a comprehensive strategic partner and major trade
partner of the European Union, China has confidence in Europe
and the euro," Yang told his German counterpart Guido
Westerwelle in Berlin on Wednesday, according to an account on
the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn).
"We will work with the international community to continue
using a variety of means to support all of the European Union's
efforts in responding to the sovereign debt crisis," said Yang.
"It would benefit every country in the world for the
European economy to maintain stability and continue developing,"
he added.
As foreign minister, Yang does not steer economic policy,
and his supportive remarks echoed many previous broad statements
from Chinese officials.
But Yang's remarks also appeared more supportive than
comments by a Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Fu Ying, last week.
As the owner of the world's largest foreign exchange
reserves, China is one of the few governments with pockets deep
enough to buy a sizeable portion of European government debt and
help pull the region from its economic malaise.
But Fu said Europe cannot expect China to use a big portion
of its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves to rescue
indebted nations in Beijing's strongest rebuttal yet of
suggestions that it should help bail out the euro zone.
She did not explicitly rule out using part of China's
reserves for more targeted measures, but implied China was not
going to ride in with a big chunk of its "savings" and bail out
crisis-stricken Europe.
Economists estimate that Beijing has already invested a
fifth of its reserves in euro assets.
While the size of China's reserves is the largest in the
world, analysts say two-thirds of that is locked up in dollar
assets that cannot be sold, giving Beijing a more modest portion
of about $470 billion to invest each year.