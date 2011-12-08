BEIJING Dec 8 China remains confident in the euro and is willing to use a "variety of means" to help the European Union surmount member states' sovereign debt crises, said the Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, according to an official report on Thursday.

Yang's comments appeared before EU leaders hold a two-day summit on proposals for tighter euro zone integration that European leaders hope will help defuse the debt crises besetting the euro zone.

"As a comprehensive strategic partner and major trade partner of the European Union, China has confidence in Europe and the euro," Yang told his German counterpart Guido Westerwelle in Berlin on Wednesday, according to an account on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn).

"We will work with the international community to continue using a variety of means to support all of the European Union's efforts in responding to the sovereign debt crisis," said Yang.

"It would benefit every country in the world for the European economy to maintain stability and continue developing," he added.

As foreign minister, Yang does not steer economic policy, and his supportive remarks echoed many previous broad statements from Chinese officials.

But Yang's remarks also appeared more supportive than comments by a Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Fu Ying, last week.

As the owner of the world's largest foreign exchange reserves, China is one of the few governments with pockets deep enough to buy a sizeable portion of European government debt and help pull the region from its economic malaise.

But Fu said Europe cannot expect China to use a big portion of its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves to rescue indebted nations in Beijing's strongest rebuttal yet of suggestions that it should help bail out the euro zone.

She did not explicitly rule out using part of China's reserves for more targeted measures, but implied China was not going to ride in with a big chunk of its "savings" and bail out crisis-stricken Europe.

Economists estimate that Beijing has already invested a fifth of its reserves in euro assets.

While the size of China's reserves is the largest in the world, analysts say two-thirds of that is locked up in dollar assets that cannot be sold, giving Beijing a more modest portion of about $470 billion to invest each year.