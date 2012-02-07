BEIJING Feb 7 Chinese banks and companies
in the northern port city of Tianjin have cut their exposure to
Europe as the euro zone debt crisis festers, the official
Financial News reported on Tuesday.
In a recent survey of 53 banks and 15 firms done by the
local foreign exchange regulator, 11 banks said they had cut or
stopped trade finance for European countries with high debt
risk, suspended derivatives business with European banks, cut or
stopped lending to foreign peers, particularly those from
Europe, the newspaper said.
They also reduced the issuance of euro-denominated wealth
management products as a weakening euro resulted in negative
earnings last year.
The pullback by Chinese companies comes as European leaders
have appealed to the Chinese government to support debt bailout
funds. Although Chinese leaders have expressed confidence in
European nations, they have also refrained from making firm
financial commitments, urging Europe first to take further steps
on its own.
Europe is Tianjin's second-largest exporting destination
only after the United States. But local exporters are trying to
sell more domestically or venture into emerging markets to cut
their reliance on the euro zone, the newspaper said.
On the other hand, Chinese companies are quickening the pace
of expansion abroad, taking advantage of a strengthening yuan
and the sluggish economic outlook in Europe and the United
States, the survey showed.
Meanwhile, since September, Chinese companies have typically
paid their import bills quickly by buying foreign currencies, as
tightening liquidity overseas has almost doubled their funding
costs, according to the survey.
On the whole, Chinese banks have limited exposure to the
euro zone debt crisis, it added.
The euro zone must agree and approve a 130-billion-euro
($170 billion) bailout package with Greece before Feb. 15 to
allow time for complex legal procedures involved in the bond
swap to be completed in time for a March 20 bond redemption.
Failure to strike a deal risks pushing Athens into a chaotic
debt default that could threaten its future in the euro zone and
worsen the crisis.
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
