BEIJING Feb 15 China will continue to
invest in eurozone government debt, Chinese central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday, adding that Beijing
remains confident in the euro and in the ability of Eurozone
members to solve their debt problems.
Zhou made the comments in a speech at the University of
International Business and Economics in Beijing.
Verbal reassurances from Zhou and senior Chinese leaders
come as European Council president Herman Van Rompuy and
European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso visit Beijing
for the China-EU summit.
The summit was delayed since late last year as European
leaders struggled to deal with an escalating debt crisis.
(Reporting by Wang Lan and Nick Edwards; Writing by Lucy
Hornby; Editing by Ken Wills)