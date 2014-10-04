BEIJING Oct 4 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will
attend a summit of European and Asian leaders on a trip starting
next week that will also include a visit to Germany and the
signing of energy and high-speed rail deals with Russia, the
government and state media said.
Li's Oct. 9-16 swing through the continent is the second
this year, and culminates in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)
summit in the Italian city of Milan, the foreign ministry said
in a statement.
It comes as the former British colony of Hong Kong has been
rocked by pro-democracy demonstrations, and also as the European
Union steps up sanctions on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.
In response to the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin
has turned to China. In May, the two countries signed a $400
billion gas supply deal and Moscow has vowed to double bilateral
trade by 2020.
China is ready to seize any business opportunities in Russia
resulting from Moscow's diplomatic showdown with Europe over
Ukraine, Beijing's ambassador to Berlin told Reuters this week.
While in Russia, Li will sign more than 30 agreements on
finance, energy and high-speed rail cooperation, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, without providing details.
China and Russia have close economic and diplomatic links,
and China has been unwilling to get involved in the Ukraine
crisis aside from calling for talks and a peaceful resolution.
While in Germany in March, President Xi Jinping said that
China would not take sides with the West or Russia over Ukraine,
disappointing any hopes Beijing might add its weight to
international pressure on Moscow for annexing Crimea.
Li will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
sign "a series of inter-governmental agreements" Xinhua said,
without elaborating.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)