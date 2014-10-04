(Adds comment from German chancellor)
BEIJING Oct 4 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will
attend a summit of European and Asian leaders on a trip starting
next week that will also include a visit to Germany and the
signing of energy and high-speed rail deals with Russia, the
government said.
Li's Oct. 9-16 swing through the continent is his second
this year, and culminates in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM)
summit in the Italian city of Milan, the foreign ministry said
in a statement.
It takes place as the former British colony of Hong Kong has
been rocked by pro-democracy demonstrations and also as the
European Union steps up sanctions on Russia over the crisis in
Ukraine.
In response to the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin
has turned to China. In May, the two countries signed a $400
billion gas supply deal and Moscow has said it will double
bilateral trade by 2020.
China is ready to seize any business opportunities in Russia
resulting from Moscow's diplomatic showdown with Europe over
Ukraine, Beijing's ambassador to Berlin said this week.
While in Russia, Li will sign more than 30 agreements on
finance, energy and high-speed rail cooperation, the official
Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, without providing details.
China and Russia have close economic and diplomatic links,
and China has been unwilling to get involved in the Ukraine
crisis aside from calling for talks and a peaceful resolution.
While in Germany in March, President Xi Jinping said that
China would not take sides with the West or Russia over Ukraine,
disappointing any hopes Beijing might add its weight to
international pressure on Moscow for annexing Crimea.
Li will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
sign a series of agreements, Xinhua said without elaborating.
Human rights could also be on the agenda, an issue
invariably raised by German politicians in meetings with their
Chinese counterparts.
In a video podcast, Merkel said she hoped Hong Kong police
react to the protests in a "level-headed way."
"Freedom of opinion must continue to be guaranteed in Hong
Kong, as the law says," she said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Michelle
Martin in BERLIN; Editing by Kim Coghill)