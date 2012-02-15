* BRIC nations waiting for right time to help EU-Zhou
* China asks EU to make more attractive investments-Zhou
* Repeats China ready to take bigger role in helping EU
* Comments boost risk appetite in markets, lift euro, stocks
(Adds comments by Chinese president)
By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Feb 15 China will continue to
invest in euro zone government debt and it remains confident in
the euro, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday,
while calling on Europeans to produce more attractive investment
products for China.
Zhou Xiaochuan admitted that China and other emerging
nations like Brazil, Russia or India were waiting for the right
time to help the bloc, after a European Union state visit was
once again met with encouraging words but no concrete public
commitments on fresh funding from China.
But he also suggested Europe needed to work harder to entice
Beijing to part with its capital.
"We also hope that the euro zone and EU can innovate their
mechanisms to offer new products that are more helpful for
Sino-Europe cooperation," he said.
The central bank governor reiterated previous comments from
Premier Wen Jiabao that China was ready to play a bigger role in
solving Europe's debt problems, noting China had not cut its
reserves exposure to the euro zone.
"At the G20, our state leaders promised European leaders
that, amid the global financial crisis and the Europe sovereign
debt crisis, China will not cut the proportion of euro exposure"
in its reserves, Zhou said in a speech at the University of
International Business and Economics in Beijing.
"Some people had cast doubt or suspicion over the currency,
but for the People's Bank of China, we have always been
confident in the euro and its future," he added.
Although Zhou's comments largely underlined China's
established stance, the remarks helped push the euro higher and
were cited in markets for supporting stocks buying in Asia.
Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao, who is visiting the
United States with leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping, also sought to
reassure Europe of China's support.
"China's commercial investment in Europe has continued,
under the principles of safety, liquidity and appropriate
returns," he said.
"We have not adjusted out investment structure. That, it
should be said, has been China offering its true trust and
support at a crucial moment in European countries addressing
their sovereign debt problems," he said.
Any bigger role in solving the debt crisis would be via the
International Monetary Fund and the European Financial Stability
Fund, or EFSF, Zhou said, echoing Wen's comments.
"We strongly believe European countries can work together to
handle the challenges. They are able to solve the sovereign debt
crisis," Zhou said.
"The PBOC firmly supports the ECB's recent measures to
address the difficulties."
Verbal reassurances from Zhou and senior Chinese leaders
come as European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso are visiting
Beijing for a China-EU summit.
Van Rompuy assured his Chinese hosts that they should not
underestimate the strong political incentive to keep the euro
zone intact.
Chinese President Hu Jintao, meeting Van Rompuy and Barroso
in the Great Hall of the People, repeated that China was
confident Europe could overcome its difficulties, state radio
reported.
"China is paying close attention, and supports the series of
steps taken by the EU, the IMF and European Central Bank to deal
with the debt crisis, and will continue to increase policy
communication and coordination with the EU," it paraphrased Hu
as saying.
The summit had been delayed from late last year as European
leaders struggled to deal with an escalating debt crisis.
NOT A WHITE KNIGHT
China, with $3.2 trillion worth foreign exchange reserves at
hand, is seen as having the potential financial firepower to
bail out some European governments.
Analysts estimate that about a quarter of China's foreign
reserves are held in euro-denominated assets.
Beijing has been consistently reluctant to make firm
financial commitments, although it has repeatedly said it
supports a stable euro.
The head of China's sovereign wealth fund said on Monday
that hard assets are more attractive than European government
bonds.
Chinese leaders have expressed alarm at protests and strikes
sweeping Europe, while lauding a fiscal agreement to be signed
in March that will build up a massive fund to backstop European
debt.
"We believe the fiscal agreement will mark a big step toward
closer economic and fiscal union, which will significantly boost
EU member countries' fiscal sustainability and improve the
sovereign debt conditions," Zhou said.
China and other countries beyond the 17-country euro bloc
want to see its members stump up more money before they commit
additional resources to the IMF, which had requested an
additional 500 billion euros in funding.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a 500-billion-euro
permanent bailout fund that is due to be operational in July, is
expected to replace the EFSF, a temporary fund, which has been
used to bail out Ireland, Portugal and will help in the second
Greek package.
Detailed policies and reforms to be launched by Europe can
serve as "platforms" for China and other BRICS countries to help
Europe, Zhou said.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard, and Chris Buckley in
Washington; Writing by Lucy Hornby and Zhou Xin)