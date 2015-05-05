By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING May 5 Europe aims to improve security
and defence cooperation with China, especially in the Middle
East and in the fight against human trafficking, the European
Union's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday following
high-level talks in Beijing.
Federica Mogherini's two-day visit comes as Beijing launches
a diplomatic offensive to move Sino-European relations beyond
trade and raise China's international profile, buoyed by its
success winning European participation in a new Asian bank.
Trade is still at the core of the relationship, worth 467
billion euros ($519 billion) last year, but China's bid to
deepen cooperation on world affairs resonates with the EU as it
seeks to forge a more unified foreign policy among its 28 member
countries.
Mogherini told reporters during a joint appearance with
China's top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, that the two
discussed "concrete possibilities" of strengthening security and
defence ties, pointing to the example of successful anti-piracy
cooperation in the Gulf of Aden.
"We also discussed the situation in Iraq and Syria and
briefly in Libya, where the European Union and China share
common interests and where our joint efforts could make a real
difference," Mogherini said.
She said both sides had reiterated that the conflict in
Ukraine can only be solved diplomatically with "full respect for
Ukraine's sovereignty".
She praised too China's "precious" role in Iran nuclear
talks and said China had an "important role" to play in
countering human trafficking as it is a permanent member of the
U.N. Security Council.
Mogherini's visit comes ahead of a China-EU summit in
Brussels in June, where she said opportunities to work on
infrastructure cooperation would also be discussed.
China appears set on reworking existing global governance
mechanisms, laying down a challenge to the United States and the
institutions that Washington has dominated since World War Two.
Those efforts enjoyed spectacular success recently when the
nascent Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) won
unexpected backing from European governments who chose, in an
ill-coordinated scramble for advantage, to join despite
Washington's misgivings.
Still, the EU remains wary of Beijing. It has had an arms
embargo on China since the Chinese army bloodily put down
pro-democracy protests around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in
1989.
Human rights rankles too, something Mogherini said she would
raise during her visit, an issue China sees as irritating
interference in its domestic affairs.
Many activists in Europe have called on her to publicly
demand the release of government critics, anti-corruption
activists, lawyers and journalists.
