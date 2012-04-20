By Mia Shanley
REYKJAVIK, April 20 China's premier Wen Jiabao
lands in Iceland on Friday to begin a tour of northern Europe
that will focus on Chinese investment on a continent eager for
funds from the fast-growing Asian power.
That the prime minister of the world's most populous nation
chose to start his trip on a remote island of just 320,000 has
raised hopes for an injection of Chinese cash into an economy
ravaged by the bursting of a financial bubble three years ago -
but also suspicion of Beijing's hunger for natural resources.
A Chinese developer is fighting a government decision last
year to bar him from buying a vast tract of land which some had
suggested might be a cover for a possible future naval base and
part of a wider strategy to gain a foothold in the region.
Over two days, Wen, who trained as a geologist, will see
volcanic geysers and electricity plants where Iceland captures
geothermal energy. The government expects a deal with Wen to
cooperate on developing such resources in east Africa, where
China is already a big investor and buyer of raw materials.
Due to land in Reykjavik at midday (1200 GMT), Wen will
later visit Germany, Poland and Sweden, where he will discuss
investment and industrial projects and is also likely to hear
pleas for Beijing to drop its resistance to Western efforts to
impose U.N. sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
But by starting with a full-scale visit to Iceland, he has
fueled European concern that China might be trying to exploit
the country's economic troubles to gain a strategic foothold in
the North Atlantic and Arctic region.
The area has big reserves of oil, gas, gold, diamonds, zinc
and iron. And with global warming melting polar ice, it may
offer world powers new shipping routes - and naval interests -
for the trade between Asia, Europe and America's east coast.
"When it comes to the Arctic, we always have China on our
mind," said one European diplomat from the Nordic region, who
spoke to Reuters this week on condition of anonymity.
ARCTIC FOOTHOLD?
Last year, Iceland's government rejected a plan by
multi-millionaire Chinese developer Huang Nubo to build a
sprawling tourist resort in the northeast corner of the chilly
island, saying it did not meet legal requirements on foreign
ownership.
A livid Huang, who went to university with Icelanders, said
the decision revealed Western "hypocrisy" and that foreigners
wrongly assumed Chinese firms had ties to China's military.
Huang is still pursuing the project and is in the midst of
negotiating a new plan with Icelandic municipalities in which he
would instead lease the property. People close to him say he may
get a green light in weeks.
But conspiracy theories over why such an Asian giant would
be interested in such a small nation abound.
"Given China's investment pattern around the globe, people
have asked questions. Why are doing this? Is there some ulterior
motive?" said Embla Eir Oddsdottir at the Stefansson Arctic
Institute.
"For next decade they are going to be battling some sort of
suspicion as to their motive, because people have a tendency to
link them to some type of regime."
Many expect China to raise the issue of gaining observer
status in the Arctic Council, which comprises Canada, Finland,
Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United States and Denmark,
all of them nations with territory inside the Arctic Circle.
With ice receding faster than many had expected, some
estimates suggest the polar ice cap might disappear completely
during the summer season as soon as 2040, perhaps much earlier.
That could slash the journey time from Europe and the east
coast of North America to Chinese and Japanese ports by well
over a week, possibly taking traffic from the southern Suez
Canal route.
"These are pretty big stakes," Oddsdottir of the Stefansson
Institute in Iceland said. "I wonder if under the surface the
race is already there, to gain a foothold in the Arctic."
TRADE, INVESTMENT
China has sought to assuage worries.
"China is willing to make contributions towards the peace,
stability and sustainable development of the Arctic region, and
it is on that basis that China seeks cooperation with Iceland,"
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Song Tao told reporters.
Trade will also top the agenda during meetings.
Iceland was the first European country to start free trade
talks with China, though the process was suspended in 2009 as
the crisis-hit nation applied to join the European Union.
Chinese and Icelandic officials say there will be talk about
resuming this process.
In 2011, trade reached $151 million, up 35 percent on the
year. China exports mostly coke, clothing, shoes, textiles and
ships to Iceland, while Iceland exports mostly fish to China.
China also wants cooperate on geothermal power and other
scientific research in fields such as the Northern Lights.
This month, the British government said it had discussed
plans to tapping Iceland's geothermal resources in a move that
could rekindle talk of creating a "supergrid" for electricity
linking continental Europe, Britain, North Africa and Iceland.
In Poland, another stop on the tour, a government official
said Wen's visit may include discussions about Chinese interest
in investing in roads, banks and the energy sector in a former
Communist country which was growing fast than western Europe.