By Mia Shanley
REYKJAVIK, April 20 China signed accords on
energy cooperation and the Arctic in Iceland on Friday as
Premier Wen Jiabao started a tour of northern Europe that will
focus on Chinese investment in a continent eager for funds and
to trade with the rising world power.
Centrepiece of the trip will be a visit to Germany, where
Wen and Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Sunday and Monday
burnish industrial ties that have done much for both economies.
That the prime minister of the world's most populous nation
should stop first, however, on a remote island of just 320,000
has raised hopes for an injection of Chinese cash into an
economy ravaged by the bursting of a financial bubble in 2008 -
but also suspicion of Beijing's hunger for natural resources.
A Chinese developer is fighting a government decision last
year to bar him from buying a vast tract of land which some had
suggested might be a cover for a possible future naval base and
part of a wider strategy to gain a foothold in the region.
Over two days, Wen, who trained as a geologist, will see
volcanic geysers and electricity plants where Iceland captures
geothermal energy.
Friday's meetings between Wen and Icelandic Prime Minister
Johanna Sigurdardottir resulted in agreements to cooperate in
the Arctic region, in marine and polar science and in geothermal
energy.
Orka Energy Ltd - an Icelandic firm focused on producing
geothermal energy - and China's Sinopec Group also signed a deal
to develop geothermal energy in China for heating houses and the
production of electricity, though no figures were provided.
As well as Germany, where he will open the annual Hanover
trade fair with Merkel on Sunday and visit carmaker Volkswagen
on Monday, Wen will also go to Poland and to Sweden, where the
Chinese-owned Volvo car plant is on the schedule for Tuesday.
Among discussions on investment and industrial projects - VW
is expected to announce plans to build a new plant in China -
the Chinese leader is also likely to hear pleas for Beijing to
drop its resistance to Western efforts to impose U.N. sanctions
on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
But by starting with a full-scale visit to Iceland, Wen has
fuelled European concern that China might be trying to exploit
the country's economic troubles to gain a strategic foothold in
the North Atlantic and Arctic region.
The area has big reserves of oil, gas, gold, diamonds, zinc
and iron. And with global warming melting polar ice, it may
offer world powers new shipping routes - and naval interests -
for the trade between Asia, Europe and America's east coast.
"When it comes to the Arctic, we always have China on our
mind," said one European diplomat from the Nordic region, who
spoke to Reuters this week on condition of anonymity.
ARCTIC FOOTHOLD?
Last year, Iceland's government rejected a plan by
multi-millionaire Chinese developer Huang Nubo to build a
sprawling tourist resort in the northeast corner of the chilly
island, saying it did not meet legal requirements on foreign
ownership.
A livid Huang, who went to university with Icelanders, said
the decision revealed Western "hypocrisy" and that foreigners
wrongly assumed Chinese firms had ties to China's military.
Huang is still pursuing the project and is in the midst of
negotiating a new plan with Icelandic municipalities in which he
would instead lease the property. People close to him say he may
get a green light in weeks.
But conspiracy theories over why such an Asian giant would
be interested in such a small nation abound.
"Given China's investment pattern around the globe, people
have asked questions. Why are doing this? Is there some ulterior
motive?" said Embla Eir Oddsdottir at the Stefansson Arctic
Institute.
"For next decade they are going to be battling some sort of
suspicion as to their motive, because people have a tendency to
link them to some type of regime."
About a dozen protesters gathered outside the building in
Reykjavik where the Chinese and Icelanders held their talks.
When the then Chinese President Jiang Zemin visited a decade
ago, several hundred Falun Gong and human rights activists
staged protests.
Many had expected China to raise the issue of gaining
observer status in the Arctic Council, which comprises Canada,
Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United States and
Denmark, all of them nations with territory inside the Arctic
Circle.
With ice receding faster than many had expected, some
estimates suggest the polar ice cap might disappear completely
during the summer season as soon as 2040, perhaps much earlier.
That could slash the journey time from Europe and the east
coast of North America to Chinese and Japanese ports by well
over a week, possibly taking traffic from the southern Suez
Canal route.
"These are pretty big stakes," Oddsdottir of the Stefansson
Institute in Iceland said. "I wonder if under the surface the
race is already there, to gain a foothold in the Arctic."
TRADE, INVESTMENT
China has sought to assuage worries.
"China is willing to make contributions towards the peace,
stability and sustainable development of the Arctic region, and
it is on that basis that China seeks cooperation with Iceland,"
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Song Tao told reporters this week.
Free trade negotiations were discussed earlier on Friday
between Iceland's foreign minister and China's trade minister.
Iceland was the first European country to start free trade
talks with China, though the process was suspended in 2009 as
the crisis-hit nation applied to join the European Union.
Foreign Minister Ossur Skarphedinsson said a new round of
talks should be held as soon as possible and that reductions in
tariffs on fish be implemented immediately upon the signing of
an agreement, or earlier.
In 2011, trade reached $151 million, up 35 percent on the
year. China exports mostly coke, clothing, shoes, textiles and
ships to Iceland, while Iceland exports mostly fish to China.
China also wants cooperate on geothermal power and other
scientific research in fields such as the Northern Lights.
In Poland, a government official said Wen's visit may
include discussions about Chinese interest in investing in
roads, banks and the energy sector in a former Communist country
which was growing faster than western Europe.