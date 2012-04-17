LONDON, April 17 China is actively looking at buying into European publishing companies as part of its strategy to raise the country's cultural profile, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Tan Yue, president of China Publishing Group Corp (CGPC), said his company wanted to expand its editing, printing and distribution interests either by buying such businesses directly, purchasing capital stakes in the companies that ran them or forming joint ventures.

In an interview with Reuters at the London Book Fair, Tan said CGPC, which reports directly to the Ministry of Propaganda, was already looking at possible targets.

"As a matter of fact, we've already had some initial negotiations with those partners," he said. Tan gave no names.

One of the companies under CGPC's umbrella, China National Publications Import and Export Corp, signed separate strategic partnerships on Tuesday with Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer and with Britain's Publishing Technology Plc, a provider of software and services to the sector.

Publishing Technology has developed a digital portal, to be managed by CNPIEC, to link international publishers to more than 10,000 Chinese public and academic member libraries. The two partners hope that more than a million different content sources will be accessible on the site in the next two years.

CNPIEC handles more than 60 percent of the publications imported into China and more than 30 percent of those exported.

Underscoring Beijing's strategy of "going forth" in fields other than the economy, more than 180 Chinese publishers attended the book fair, which this year had a special market focus on China.