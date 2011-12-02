* China says idea that it should save Europe doesn't stand
* Says reserves are akin to China's savings
* Says Europe has the resources to help the indebted
countries
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, Dec 2 Europe cannot expect China
to use a big portion of its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange
reserves to rescue indebted nations, a top Chinese foreign
ministry official said on Friday, Beijing's strongest rebuttal
yet to suggestions it should bail out the euro zone.
Vice Foreign Minister Fu Ying said at a forum that the
argument that China should rescue Europe does not stand and that
Europeans may have misunderstood how China manages its reserves.
She did not explicitly rule out using part of China's
reserves for more targeted measures, but implied China was not
going to ride in with a big chunk of its "savings" and bail out
crisis-stricken Europe.
"We cannot use this money domestically to alleviate
poverty," Fu said. "We also can't take this money abroad for
development support."
Economists estimate that Beijing has already invested a
fifth of its reserves in euro assets.
While the size of China's reserves is the largest in the
world, analysts say two-thirds of that is locked up in dollar
assets that cannot be sold, giving Beijing a more modest portion
of about $470 billion to invest each year.
Fu said China's reserves are akin to the country's savings
and that the 1997 Asian financial crisis taught Beijing how
important reserves are to the nation.
China's Foreign Ministry does not exert direct influence
over how the country invests its foreign exchange reserves but
can comment on that policy.
Fu said Beijing's refusal to use its reserves to ease
Europe's debt woes does not count as a lack of support for the
region, which is also China's biggest export market.
"I say the idea that China should save Europe does not
stand. What I mean is the money cannot be used this way," Fu
said.
"China has never been absent from any international efforts
to help Europe. We have always been an active participant, and a
healthy particpant as well."
As the owner of the world's largest foreign exchange
reserves, China is one of the few governments with pockets deep
enough to buy a sizeable portion of European government debt and
help pull the region from its economic malaise.
Proponents of this argument say China helps itself when it
helps the euro zone as it allows Beijing to diversify its
reserves from the dollar, and foster economic growth in China's
biggest export market.
But China has been cool to such propositions and has not
committed publicly to contributing to Europe's bailout fund,
despite being courted by the fund's chief last month.