SHANGHAI Aug 19 China Everbright Securities has been restricted from building fresh stock index futures positions, according to an announcement published by the China Financial Futures Exchange late on Sunday, after a glitch in the brokerage's computer systems caused a spike of more than 5 percent in domestic stock indexes last week.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Sunday that it would launch a formal investigation into Everbright as the brokerage apologised for the system glitch.

In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange early on Monday, Everbright Securities said it had applied for an extension of a trading halt in its yuan-denominated A-shares on Monday. Shares were suspended no on Friday afternoon on the discovery of the error. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Pete Sweeney)