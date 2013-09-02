SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Two senior executives at
Everbright Securities resigned after China's stock
regulator levied the heaviest penalties in the country's stock
market history after uncovering evidence of insider trading and
other irregularities.
Assistant President Yang Chizhong and Board Secretary Mei
Jian handed in letters of resignation on Saturday, the
medium-sized brokerage said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange late on Sunday.
In a separate filing to the exchange, Everbright Securities
said it had received a notice from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) detailing punishments for alleged
illegal activities involving the company's managers, but stopped
short of saying whether the brokerage would appeal or not.
The CSRC said on Friday that it would fine Everbright
Securities 523 million yuan ($85.5 million) and bar the
brokerage's former president from the industry for life. The
CSRC said it had found evidence of insider trading and other
irregularities at the brokerage.
The punishments and resignations came after a glitch in the
brokerage's computer system caused an unintended placement of
buy orders to the exchange on Aug. 16 and led to a massive but
short-lived jump in the Shanghai Composite Index.
Once Everbright managers realized the mistake, they first
moved to offset the impact of the error by taking huge short
positions in index futures and exchange-traded funds, then
disclosed details of the trading glitch.
Everbright was thus able to hedge its loss from the bad
trades, but investors who followed the company's lead on the
misapprehension that the spike marked the beginning of a
sustained rally ended up taking substantial losses.
This constituted a deliberate violation of exchange rules,
the CSRC said, and some brokerage executives also deliberately
circulated information that misled investors.
($1 = 6.12 Yuan)
