EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Shares in China's Everbright Securities opened down 10 percent on Monday, the maximum permitted daily change, when trading resumed after the brokerage announced the resignation of two senior executives.
Trading in the shares was suspended on Friday pending announcements.
Assistant President Yang Chizhong and Board Secretary Mei Jian handed in letters of resignation on Saturday, the medium-sized brokerage said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange late on Sunday, after China's stock regulator levied the heaviest penalties in the country's stock market history after uncovering evidence of insider trading and other irregularities.
The CSRC said on Friday that it would fine Everbright Securities 523 million yuan ($85.5 million) and bar the brokerage's former president from the industry for life.
The fines and resignations came after a glitch in the brokerage's computer system caused an unintended placement of buy orders to the exchange on Aug. 16 and led to a massive but short-lived jump in the Shanghai Composite Index . ($1 = 6.12 Yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.