BEIJING, Sept 7 China Everbright Securities
incurred net losses of 523.1 million yuan ($85.47
million) in August as a result of a glitch in its trading system
that prompted record fines from the regulators, the brokerage
said in a notice posted late on Friday.
Everbright said its figures were based on preliminary data
The firm had already been fined the same amount by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week after being
charged with insider trading and other irregularities arising
from a glitch in the brokerage's computer system in mid-August.
The glitch caused an unintended placement of buy orders
worth 68.6 billion yuan on Aug. 16, leading to a massive but
short-lived jump in the Shanghai Composite Index.
Everbright managers moved to offset the impact of the error
by taking huge short positions in index futures and
exchange-traded funds before disclosing details of the trading
glitch, allowing them to hedge losses from bad trades, but
investors following the firm's lead ended up taking substantial
losses.
CSRC also barred Everbright Securities' former president
from the industry for life, and said that individual retail
investors would be permitted to seek compensation from the
brokerage for any losses they incurred.
CSRC said on Friday it will unveil new rules to tighten
oversight of stock and futures dealings, in a response to the
scandal.
The new rules will clearly define abnormal dealings in
stocks and futures, improve trading systems and tighten
internal risk controls, a spokesman for CSRC told reporters.
($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Michael
Perry)