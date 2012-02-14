BEIJING Feb 14 China Everbright Bank Co
Ltd is aiming for a Hong Kong listing this year to
help boost its capital base, its chairman said in remarks
published on Tuesday.
"We will make careful preparations and actively look for an
appropriate window of opportunity to push forward an H-share
listing," Tang Shuangning told the official Financial News in an
interview.
The stock listing in Hong Kong will be part of the mid-sized
lender's efforts to boost its capital base, Tang said.
Tang, a former banking regulator, also warned that large
Chinese banks face potential risks if economic growth slows.
Chinese banks will have difficulties with loan growth this
year due to weaker demand and will face hurdles raising capital,
he said.
Everbright Bank revived its plan to list in Hong Kong late
last year and submitted an application to the stock exchange
with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion),
according to state media.
Everbright delayed its roadshow for the proposed $6 billion
offering in June after markets weakened.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sugita Katyal)