BEIJING, Sept 6 China's stock regulator said on
Friday it will unveil new rules to tighten oversight of stock
and futures dealings, in a response to a recent trading scandal
at brokerage Everbright Securities.
China's stock regulator last month fined Everbright 523
million yuan ($85.5 million) and barred its former president
from the industry for life, after uncovering evidence of insider
trading and other irregularities.
The new rules will clearly define abnormal dealings in
stocks and futures, improve trading systems and tighten
internal risk controls, a spokesman for the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told reporters at a briefing.
The CSRC also said the new regulations would help institute
a mechanism of stopping abnormal transactions and enhancing
information disclosure to help minimize potential risks.
He gives no further details on the proposed rules.
The problems at Shanghai-based Everbright date back to Aug.
16, when a glitch with its order execution system sent 26,082
erroneous "buy" orders directly to the Shanghai Stock Exchange
during a two-minute period, leading to a massive but short-lived
jump in the country's main stock index.
Everbright reacted to the errant trades by building up huge
short positions in index futures and exchange-traded funds,
before it disclosed details of the glitch - the revelation of
which caused indexes to collapse back into negative territory.
The strategy helped Everbright hedge its losses, but
investors who followed Everbright's lead into banking shares
lost heavily in the aftermath. It was also illegal, regulators
have said.
Industry experts said Everbright's trading error exposed
shortcomings in China's trading systems and their oversight,
which could prompt local securities firms to review their
practices and may result in greater regulatory supervision.
The CSRC had earlier said it would suspend approvals of any
new businesses by Everbright and investors who suffered losses
from the trading glitch could take the brokerage to court and
demand compensation.
The regulator also widened its probe of stock trading
systems to all brokerages following its investigation into
Everbright.
The company has been told to suspend lead underwriting any
new debt financing instruments of non-financial enterprises in
the country's interbank bond market.
