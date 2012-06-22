HONG KONG, June 22 Chinese property developer
Evergrande Real Estate is considering buying back
shares, a source mentioned CEO Xia Haijun as telling investors
on Friday, after the company's shares were beaten down on a
report from a short-seller.
Xia and chief financial officer Parry Tse told participants
in an investor call that the company is looking at a share
buyback, according to a participant in the call, organised by
Credit Suisse. The company did not say when it would buy back
shares or how much it would spend, the source said.
Evergrande's shares erased their losses after slipping as
much as 5.5 percent on Friday morning, ahead of an announcement
shortly before noon in Hong Kong aimed at refuting claims by
Citron Research. They were trading up 1.5 percent prior to the
lunch break.
