HONG KONG Jan 4 Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd on Wednesday said that contract sales in December fell 53 percent from the same month a year earlier to 1.28 billion yuan.

Full-year sales in 2011 totalled 80.4 billion yuan, an increase of 59 percent compared with 2010, and exceeding the company's target for the year by 15 percent.

Evergrande, which has the largest land bank in China, started increasing prices on its property in October after hitting its full-year target of 70 billion yuan. Chief Executive Xia Haijun said Evergrande was keen to reduce demand for the rest of last year, pushing sales into 2012. Sales in November fell 81 percent from a year earlier as a result.

The company bought 49 million square meters of land in the first half of 2011 but stopped buying in July.

Evergrande said on Wednesday that its average sales price for 2011 was 6,590 yuan per square meter, up 3.1 percent over the previous year's average.

With the property market slowing in China, developers have been under pressure to cut prices to spur sales. A private survey showed on Wednesday that average prices in China fell 0.3 percent in December, compared with the previous month.

Shares of Evergrande dropped 5.5 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 0.8 percent fall. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)