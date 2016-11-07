HONG KONG Nov 7 Property developer China
Evergrande Group said it is seeking a market value of
228 billion yuan ($33.66 billion) in its Shenzhen backdoor
listing, according to a document for investors seen by Reuters
on Monday.
Evergrande plans to inject all of its property projects,
except for two tourism developments, into Shenzhen Special
Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties (Shenzhen Real Estate)
, and it aims to finish the restructuring by the end
of April next year.
Evergrande first announced in early October that it plans to
inject almost all of its property assets into a Shenzhen
company, orchestrating a backdoor listing in mainland China
aimed at boosting its valuation and making it easier for the
heavily indebted company to raise funds.
Evergrande said it will become the controlling shareholder
of Shenzhen Real Estate after the state-backed Shenzhen
developer issues new shares and cash to an Evergrande subsidiary
in exchange for China property assets.
($1 = 6.7744 Chinese yuan renminbi)
