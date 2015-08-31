HONG KONG Aug 31 Chinese property developer
Evergrande Real Estate Group said on Monday its
first-half core profit, which excludes revaluation gains, surged
57 percent as sales hit a record level in value terms on pent-up
demand for new homes.
Predicting more modest growth in the second half, the
country's second-largest developer by sales said its core profit
climbed to 10.2 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) from 6.5 billion
yuan in the same period a year earlier. Net profit grew 33
percent from a year ago to 9.4 billion yuan.
Analysts don't offer estimates for interim results for
Chinese developers.
"Benefiting from the further release of pent-up demand for
improved housing, sales will be boosted continuously in the
second half of the year," Chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a
statement. The executive said he expects average transaction
prices to rise by single digit percentage number for the whole
year.
"However, as the area of land acquired last year decreased
by 14 percent, the estimated area of newly commenced works will
decrease at single digit (pace) for the whole year."
Evergrande shares closed up 3.2 percent, before the earnings
were announced, compared with a 0.3 percent gain in the wider
Hong Kong market.
($1 = 6.3781 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)