HONG KONG Aug 31 Highly leveraged Chinese
property developer Evergrande Real Estate plans to
step up efforts to cut debt in the second half of 2015, using
proceeds from bond issuance to help repay a fifth of structured
loans - worth about $1.6 billion - not formally classified as
debt in its balance sheet.
The most indebted of China's major developers outlined the
plans to slash the loans, known as perpetual securities, on
Monday as it reported its first-half core profit, excluding
valuation gains or losses, jumped 57 percent to 10.2 billion
yuan ($1.60 billion) on record sales. Evergrande said it expects
more modest second-half growth in overall property prices.
Speaking on the sidelines of an earnings news conference,
Chief Financial Officer Tse Wai Wah told Reuters Evergrande,
China's second-largest property developer by sales, will repay
over 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) of perpetual securities by
the end of the year.
The move may ease analysts' concerns over Guangzhou-based
Evergrande's leverage. While the firm has a medium-term goal of
70 percent for its net gearing ratio, on Monday it said the
measure stood at 85.8 percent at the end of the first half, down
just 1 basis point from the end of 2014.
Evergrande's perpetual securities stood at 52.4 billion yuan
at the end of the half, just 0.9 percent below their level at
the end of 2014.
That stands in contrast with an industry trend where
property developers have cut down significantly on perpetual
securities as China made cheaper funding methods like corporate
bond issuance more readily available. Evergrande raised a total
of 20 billion yuan in bond issuance in June and July.
The perpetual securities accounting treatment is legal and
not uncommon, but effectively obscures the total amount of debt
a company actually holds. Excessive leverage is not a problem as
long as the developer manages debt payments and credit markets
remain liquid, but analysts say the margin for error is small
should markets lose momentum or liquidity issues arise.
Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan told the earnings conference
a high debt level is inevitable as the firm needs to buy more
land in order to keep the company's high growth.
"Investors hope we would buy less land or not buy at all,
then we could lower our debt ratio. But in the real estate
industry where capital is intensive, if our land bank is small
then our growth will slow down every year."
