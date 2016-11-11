SHANGHAI Nov 11 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange
said on Friday that it has taken measures against accounts
related to conglomerate China Evergrande Group
regarding abnormal trading activities in stocks including
property giant Vanke.
Chinese regulators are intensifying a crackdown on financial
market speculation, seeking to prevent asset price bubbles.
Stock accounts related to Evergrande, whose business spans
real estate to insurance, have been involved in possible
short-term speculation in several stocks, as well as abnormal
trading in Vanke's China-listed shares that had an
obvious impact on the stock's trading volume and price, the
exchange said in an official microblog on Friday.
The exchange said it is closely monitoring these accounts,
and has given telephone or written warnings to the account
owners, urging compliance.
The exchange has also sent enquires to listed companies
involved, asking them make disclosures regarding investments by
Evergrande-related parties.
Earlier this week, the Chinese insurance regulator urged
Evergrande's life insurance unit to "deeply reflect" on the
negative impact of short-term stock trading and said it does not
endorse insurers massively and frequently speculating in stocks.
The regulator blamed Evergrande for causing market
volatility by aggressively investing in Guangdong Meiyan Jixiang
Hydropower this year.
Evergrande has also spent $2.8 billion amassing an 8.29
percent stake in larger peer China Vanke ,
without ever disclosing exactly why - and taking a central role
in a battle where Vanke seeks to ward off a potential takeover
from financial firm Baoneng Group, its biggest shareholder.
