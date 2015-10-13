STOCKHOLM Oct 13 The number of excavators sold
in China fell by 30 percent in September year-on-year, according
to a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.
China's Sany and U.S. heavyweight Caterpillar
were the biggest players in the Chinese excavator market
during the month. Volumes at Sany fell 23 percent while
Caterpillar saw a 31 percent drop.
Volumes at Sweden's Volvo fell 34 percent in the
month, while unit sales at its majority-owned unit Shandong
Lingong (SDLG) were down 43 percent.
Volvo's sales volumes of excavators in China have dropped 60
percent so far this year, while SDLG is down 33 percent.
Excavator sales in China have declined for several years. In
2014 they fell by 20 percent on the back of a slowdown in
construction. In 2015, excavator sales have dropped 40 percent.
Volvo cut its forecast for the Chinese construction
equipment market in connection with its second-quarter earnings
report in July, expecting a drop of 35-45 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)