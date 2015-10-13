STOCKHOLM Oct 13 The number of excavators sold in China fell by 30 percent in September year-on-year, according to a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday.

China's Sany and U.S. heavyweight Caterpillar were the biggest players in the Chinese excavator market during the month. Volumes at Sany fell 23 percent while Caterpillar saw a 31 percent drop.

Volumes at Sweden's Volvo fell 34 percent in the month, while unit sales at its majority-owned unit Shandong Lingong (SDLG) were down 43 percent.

Volvo's sales volumes of excavators in China have dropped 60 percent so far this year, while SDLG is down 33 percent.

Excavator sales in China have declined for several years. In 2014 they fell by 20 percent on the back of a slowdown in construction. In 2015, excavator sales have dropped 40 percent.

Volvo cut its forecast for the Chinese construction equipment market in connection with its second-quarter earnings report in July, expecting a drop of 35-45 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)