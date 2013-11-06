BEIJING Nov 6 Several small bombs exploded in
front of a Communist Party building in the northern Chinese city
of Taiyuan on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another
eight, state media said.
The official Xinhua news agency said what appeared to be
small-scale bombs went off outside an office building of the
Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party. Taiyuan is
the capital of Shanxi province.
"Judging from the scattering of small metal balls, it is
suspected that improvised bombs exploded," the news agency said.
There was no immediate explanation for the attack. But such
incidents are not uncommon in China and underscore the
government's worries about stability in the world's
second-largest economy, with a widening gap between rich and
poor and growing anger at corruption and environmental issues.
Photos circulated on Chinese social media sites showed smoke
filling the wide avenue where the party office is located and
vehicles with blown out windows. Emergency trucks were parked
outside what appeared to be undamaged buildings.
Xinhua cited residents as saying people in the area
scattered after as many as seven blasts went off.
The microblog of the official People's Daily newspaper said
one person had been killed and another eight were injured,
including one person with serious injuries.
The Chinese government blamed Islamists for an attack in
central Beijing last week when a car ploughed through bystanders
on the edge of Tiananmen Square and burst into flames, killing
three people in the car and two bystanders.
The incidents come as China ramps up security before top
leaders gather on Saturday for a plenum meeting in Beijing to
discuss key reforms.
In 2011, a farmer bombed three government buildings in
Fuzhou city in Jiangxi province after failing to get redress
over seizure of his land. Two people and the farmer were killed.
A 42-year-old farmer with terminal lung cancer detonated a
home-made device aboard a bus in Fujian province in 2005,
injuring 31 and killing himself, possibly to protest prohibitive
healthcare costs.