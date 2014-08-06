BEIJING Aug 6 China has shut 214 factories for
safety risks in a city where an explosion at an auto parts
factory last week killed 75 people, state media said on
Wednesday.
Investigators' preliminary findings show that Kunshan
Zhongrong Metal Products Co Ltd, bears the main responsibility
for the blast, which also injured 185 people when a flame was
lit in a dust-filled room on Saturday.
Based about an hour's drive from Shanghai, Kunshan Zhongrong
polishes wheel hubs for automakers including General Motors Co
The blast is China's worst industrial accident in a
year.
"The suspended factories were found to suffer the same
safety risk of dust pollution," the official Xinhua news agency
said, citing the government in Suzhou, which includes satellite
city Kunshan.
It did not give further details on the factories or what
they produced.
Xinhua reported earlier that police took at least two
Kunshan Zhongrong representatives into custody.
China's State Council Work Safety Commission on Monday
ordered a safety campaign on factories that process aluminium,
magnesium, coal, wood, paper, tobacco, cotton and plastic,
Xinhua said.
